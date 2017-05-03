Police: Man Sets Fire To Religious School Bus In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who they said set fire to a bus used by a Jewish school in Brooklyn.
It happened last Thursday in the area of Division Avenue and Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg.
The man got into the parked, empty Yeshiva bus through the emergency door, police said. Once inside, investigators said he started a fire that damaged the front area of the bus.
Police said the man then fled, but was seen on surveillance video. They describe the suspect as a light-skinned man with a “chin-strap” style beard who was wearing a sweat suit and dark sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.