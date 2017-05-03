Boy, 15, Arrested After Allegedly Bringing Loaded Gun To Brooklyn School

May 3, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Cypress Hills, gun in school, I.S. 171 Abraham Lincoln

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old student was under arrest Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school.

Around 1:45 p.m., school and administrations at I.S. 171 Abraham Lincoln, at 528 Ridgewood Ave. in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, notified school safety agents that the boy was agitated, according to the school safety officers’ unit.

The agents brought the boy into a room with a school official and questioned him, the union said. The boy became more agitated and defiant with school authorities and then became disorderly, and the agents who went to calm him saw the gun sticking out of his pocket, the union said.

The agents seized a .25-caliber firearm from the boy, the union said.

Police said there was no indication that the boy was planning an attack.

