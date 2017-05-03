Search On For Suspect Accused Of Drugging, Raping Brooklyn Mother Inside Her Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for the man accused of drugging and raping a young mother inside her own home in Brooklyn with her infant son nearby.

Police say the man entered the apartment Monday and used some kind of alcohol smelling drug to cover the woman’s mouth, knocking her out cold.

NYPD Chief of Detectives shared more on the 21-year-old victim’s account of what happened.

“In the afternoon, washing dishes, she has a 9-month-old child playing in the living room and which point she goes into the bathroom and comes back out and apparently a male grabs her from behind and puts come kind of drug to her because she says it smelled like alcohol, which makes her lose consciousness,” Boyce said.

The victim came-to in her apartment, tied up with duct tape and said knew she had been sexually assaulted. Her 9-month-old baby boy was unharmed, but had been moved to another room in the home.

Police do not a have a description of the suspect. Sources say he approached the victim from behind, wearing a ski mask and gloves, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Authorities are searching the area for surveillance video, which may help them identify a suspect.

The investigation is being conducted by the Brooklyn Special Victims Squad.