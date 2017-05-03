FBI Director Comey Defends Decision To Go Public On Clinton Email Investigation Announcement Days Before Election

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – FBI Director James Comey defended his decision to announce that the FBI was looking into additional Hillary Clinton emails just days before the 2016 presidential election while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Comey told members of the committee that when he received word that there were “thousands of Secretary Clinton’s emails” on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner he faced a choice: To say something or to conceal it.

“I sat there that morning and I could not see a door labeled ‘No action here,'” Comey said. “I could see two doors, and they were both actions. One was labeled ‘speak,’ the other was labeled ‘conceal.'”

Comey said he had repeatedly told Congress the investigation was over and there was nothing there.

“To restart in a hugely significant way, potentially finding the emails that would reflect on her intent from the beginning, and not speak about it would require an act of concealment, in my view. And so I stared at ‘speak’ and ‘conceal,'” Comey said. “Speak would be really bad. There’s an election in eleven days. Lordy, that would be really bad. Concealing, in my view, would be catastrophic.”

Comey said there was a “great debate” among his staff about what to do.

“One of my junior lawyers said ‘Should you consider that what you’re about to do may help elect Donald Trump president?’ And I said ‘Thank you for raising that. Not for a moment. Because down that path lies the death of the FBI as an independent institution in America. I can’t consider for a second whose political fortunes will be affected in what way. We have to ask ourselves “What is the right thing to do?” and then do that thing.’ I’m very proud of the way we debated it, and at the end of the day, everyone on my team agreed we have to tell Congress we are restarting this in a hugely significant way.”

Comey also said the idea that his decision may have played a role in the outcome of the election made him “mildly nauseous.”

Just yesterday, Clinton told an audience she believed that Comey’s announcement was partially responsible for her loss.

Comey also told members of the committee he had never been an anonymous source in either the Trump or Clinton investigations.

Comey also said there was no difference in his treatment of the Clinton email investigation and the investigation into whether or not there were ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“With respect to the Russia investigation, we treated it like we did with the Clinton investigation. We didn’t say a word about it until months into it. And then the only thing we’ve confirmed so far about this is the same thing we with the Clinton investigation: That we’re investigating. And I would expect we’re not going to say another peep about it until we’re done. And I don’t know what’ll be said when we’re done. But that’s the way we handled the Clinton investigation as well,” Comey said.

Overnight, President Trump Tweeted that Comey “was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!”

Trump also blasted the “phony Trump/Russia story” as “an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election.”