California Man Accused Of Robbing Bank Twice, Holding Up Gas Station In Connecticut

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — A California man has been arrested and charged with robbing a bank and a gas station in Connecticut.
David E. Byers, 34, of Solana Beach, California, was arrested in his home state on a warrant, according to Greenwich police.
The suspect allegedly robbed the same bank two days in a row. Police said he robbed the Chase Bank on Route One in Riverside on the morning of Tuesday, April 25, and then again on the following day’s afternoon just before 4 p.m., police said.
He’s also suspected of robbing a gas station in Cos Cob on Monday, April 24.
Greenwich police detectives and the FBI later developed leads that indicated Byers had fled to the San Diego area. An FBI and San Diego County Sheriff’s Task Force conducted surveillance of the area where they believed Byers was, and he was arrested without incident around midnight Pacific Time Wednesday, police said.
He was in custody in California late Wednesday, and Greenwich police have requested his extradition.
Byers was charged with first- and third-degree robbery, second- and sixth-degree larceny, and reckless endangerment.