Facebook To Hire 3,000 To Review Videos Of Crime And Suicide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Facebook says it will hire another 3,000 people to review videos of crime and suicides following murders shown on its site.

The announcement comes from CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post Wednesday. That’s on top of the 4,500 people Facebook already has for such reviews.

“If we’re going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly,” Zuckerberg said in the Facebook post. “We’re working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner — whether that’s responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down.”

He said the reviewers “will also help us get better at removing things we don’t allow on Facebook like hate speech and child exploitation.”

“And we’ll keep working with local community groups and law enforcement who are in the best position to help someone if they need it — either because they’re about to harm themselves, or because they’re in danger from someone else,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook has been criticized recently for not doing enough to prevent videos — such as a murder in Cleveland and a killing of a baby in Thailand — from spreading on its service.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook’s terms of service. But in most cases, users have to report them to the company for them to be reviewed and possibly removed.

