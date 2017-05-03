2 Rescued When Kayak Capsizes In Great South Bay

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two kayakers were rescued from the Great South Bay off Copiague, Long Island Wednesday after their vessel capsized.
At 10 a.m., the wind was blowing over the Great South Bay at better than 40 mph, and the water was only 49 degrees.
Conditions were not good for two kayakers. Both kayaks capsized simultaneously when a huge wave came by, as 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.
Clammer Jeff Muglia rescued one of them, who was screaming for help. The second kayaker was rescued by Town of Oyster Bay Constable James Altadonna.
“I then, in the survival suit, hopped off in the water, sprinted as fast as I could,” Altadonna said. “I had a float coat with me. When I got to the gentleman, I put it on him.”
Altadonna carried the kayaker over his shoulders back to his boat, and Constable James Wallace drove them to safety.
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said the kayakers risked hypothermia.
“When the air temperature is warm this time of year, the water is still very cold,” he said.