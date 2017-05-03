House Expected To Vote On Revised Health Care Bill Thursday

May 3, 2017 11:11 PM
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — A vote on President Donald Trump’s revised health care bill is expected to happen Thursday on Capitol Hill.

It’s an $8 billion resuscitation attempt.

Moderate Republicans are hoping the extra cash will help people will pre-existing conditions if Obamacare is repealed.

Trump met with the moderates Wednesday at the White House, offering the compromise in exchange for their votes.

The bill is expected to go to the floor of the House on Thursday.

Democrats continue to oppose the effort, but Republicans say the latest version has the support to succeed.

“What this amendment would do is provide additional funds directly into high-risk pools to be spent for people that might otherwise lose their coverage,” Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., said.

Conservatives in the House, though, could resist any additional spending, and the Democrat leader in the Senate says repeal is a tough sell in the upper House.

“Forget about repeal and work with us on improving ACA. We’re willing to do that, but the other side is so locked into repeal, that they’re tying themselves in a knot,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

Wednesday night, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said confidently, “we have the votes. It’s a good bill. It will pass.”

