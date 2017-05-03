CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

L.I. Father On Trial In Decades-Old Murders Of 2 Prostitutes

May 3, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Carolyn Gusoff, Colleen McNamee, John Bittrolff, Prostitute Murders, Rita Tangredi

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island father was on trial Wednesday, accused of in the murders of two women two decades ago.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, John Bittrolff, 48, of Manorville, was arrested in July 2014 and charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Rita Tangredi and Colleen McNamee.

The naked body of Tangredi was found on Nov. 2, 1993, in a wooded area off Esplanade Drive in East Patchogue, police said. She had been beaten and strangled, and her body was found in a unique pose.

Tangredi, 31 – also identified as Rita Tangredi-Beinlich – had been seen hitchhiking the night before on Montauk Highway east of County Road 101 in East Patchogue, police said in an earlier bulletin archived by Newsday.

McNamee’s body was found in the woods near Express Drive South near the William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, on Jan. 30, 1994, police said. She was also found naked in a unique pose and had been beaten and strangled, police said.

McNamee, 20, was last seen on Jan. 5, 1994, getting into a small blue car outside the Blue Dawn Diner in Islandia, police said in the archived release. She was an outpatient of the South Shore Treatment Center in Islandia, police said.

Both Tangredi and McNamee had been arrested previously for prostitution, police said in the archived release.

“Just nice to see justice served,” said Tangredi’s son, Anthony Tangredi.

Anthony Tangredi could barely speak after hearing the wrenching details of his mother’s murder when he was a little boy. She was strangled and her skull was shattered.

“Nothing could be harder for a little boy to lose his mom,” he said, adding that he “gave up hope a long time ago” that the killer would ever be caught.

Rita Tangredi, Colleen McNamee

John Bittrolff is charged in the murders of Rita Tangredi (left) and Colleen McNamee in 1993 and 1994, respectively. (Credit: CBS2)

But Bittrolff – a carpenter and married father of two – was plucked from his ordinary life after DNA matched the two cold murder cases.

In the three years since he was arrested, Bittrolff has maintained his innocence from jail with his family behind him.

Trusting neighbors were stunned.

“Whenever I needed him, he always helped everybody,” one man said. “It’s just unbelievable. Nobody can believe it..”

“He’s like the mayor of this town. He knows everybody. He helps everybody out,” another man said.

But prosecutors say DNA in this case is the witness to the truth

“It happens,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. “We don’t know everything of the dark side of people’s lives, but again, we present our evidence and we’ll leave it up to the jury.”

Prosecutors told the jury the case is about science, given that the women were found naked in the unique poses and covered in wood chips.

Prosecutors said genetic material was also left on both victims.

The case cracked after Bitroff’s brother was arrested in unrelated crime. His DNA was a partial match with the killer.

Investigators would search the garbage of a Manorville house to find a match in Bittrolff

The defense blasted police for losing evidence, pointing out DNA does not prove murder and that there were others with motives.

And the jury was offered no hint of a motive — why a man would commit murder twice and keep a dark secret for 20 years.

Bittrolff turned down a plea deal. The trial could take ten weeks.

Despite obvious similarities, prosecutors have said there is no evidence linking Bittrolff with the still unsolved Gilgo Beach killings involving sex workers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch