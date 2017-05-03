May The Fourth Be With You: Star Wars In New York

The Force is taking over New York for Star Wars Day on May 4th. Jedi and stormtroopers can celebrate the iconic film franchise in various ways, including trivia night, movie screenings and a paint session. Fans can grab their lightsaber and head to one of these events. By John Friia

27-16 23rd AvenueAstoria, NY 11105(347) 451-3873

A mixture of movies and laughter combine at Q.E.D. Astoria for a night full of the Force. The day begins with a free screening of the Despecialized Edition of the original Star Wars. This edition is the one that was theatrically released in 1977 before all the changed were made in subsequent releases and has never officially been released in HD quality. The Astoria comedy club will host a Star Wars-themed comedy show filled with trivia and prizes. Star Wars fans can sip on a QED2’s, a twist on their QEDelight drink, made with lemon Pellegrino and Pinot Noir served over Star Wars-shaped ice cubes.

fans can grab a lightsaber and unleash their artistic talents with a special paint night at La Pittura BYOB Art Studio. In honor of the films, the art studio is holding two paint sessions to give people the chance to paint the Death Star at 5:30 p.m. or Darth Vader at 7:30 p.m. As instructors guide participants to each step, they can sip on their own booze that they brought to the session. People opting for the Darth Vader session will be treated to free pizza, but for both classes there is the Night Out Package which comes with a two seats in the class, a bottle of wine and a complimentary $50 Restaurant.com gift certificate.

219 2nd AvenueNew York, NY 10003(212) 260-9480

The East Village sports bar will screen Star Wars Episodes IV, V, VI and VII on May 4th starting at noon. Fans can relive their favorite scene from the Return of Jedi, Empire Strikes Back and The Force Awakens on all of their 40 televisions throughout the bar. People can spend the day at Professor Thom’s all day while ordering their signature loaded cheese nachos and jalapeño poppers.

140 East 27th StreetNew York, NY 10016(212) 532-1037

Star Wars fans can test their knowledge of the iconic film franchise at Stone Creek Bar and Lounge’s trivia night. Participants can dress up as their favorite member of the Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire and compete in groups. The five round trivia challenge starts 8 p.m. and questions will relate to the original trilogy, The Force Awakens and Rogue One.

48 East 23rd streetNew York, NY 10010(212) 982-8802

Ping pong and Star Wars collide on May 4th at SPiN New York. The social ping pong club is hosting a Star Wars extravaganza with live music, costume contest, ping pong showdown and specialty cocktails and food. All Jedi, droids and Sith are welcome to party in the Flatiron District starting at 10 p.m. adorned in their beloved characters for a chance to win various ping pong prizes. SPiN New York requests that the Force is not used for the showdown and reservations are required.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.