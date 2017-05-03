CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Final Exam Pits Montclair Inventors Against Each Other For $10,000 Prize

May 3, 2017 7:03 PM
Filed Under: AJ Khubani, Cindy Hsu, Dana Tirico, Geo Collection, SPOT Vac

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — College students in Montclair competed for thousands of dollars on Wednesday.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported, it all boiled down to who had the best invention.

The students had four minutes to pitch their inventions to a panel of experts.

Dana Tirico presented the SPOT Vac — a mini vacuum for pets.

“This will take tics, fleas, and allergens off your animal,” she said.

Others created the Geo Collection — biodegradable backpacks and purses that contain absolutely no metal or plastic.

“So we like to say when consumers have decided they are done with the bag they can bury it in their backyards and they’ll never have to worry about any chemical footprint left behind,” Joshua Miller said.

The pitches are the students’ final exams. The winner gets $10,000 along with great advice from industry experts. Anthony Sullivan calls himself a pitchman extraordinaire — he said the key is to sell the invention even before approaching a marketer.

“Get a table at a flea market, take your invention, and see if you can sell it and do it the hard way. There is no easy way to do it,’he said.

Also, do your research and make sure no on else has already come up with the idea. You can apply for a provisional patent at the website uspto.gov, which can protect your idea.

If you’re quick to buy things right after seeing an ad on TV protect yourself.

“The moment someone buys something that doesn’t work, what happens? They post it on social media. So if they want to make sure they’re not being scammed look at reviews online. That will tell them right away,” AJ Khubani, President, Telebrands/Bulbhead said.

Graduate student Jamie Wisniewski won the competition.

“We are selling a sizing bra. Essentially you try it on, take measurements on both sides of the cups, upload measurements, and we send you a custom fit bra,” she said.

She now has $10,000 to grow her business.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch