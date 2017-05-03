Police: Boyfriend Wanted For Questioning In Shooting Death Of MTA Conductor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is now searching for the boyfriend of a MTA conductor who was found shot to death on the street just one block from her home in Brooklyn earlier this week.

Police say they want to question 44-year-old Zire King in connection with the death of 41-year-old Jacqueline Dicks.

Dicks was shot and killed Monday night on Elton Street in East New York as she on her way home from work at a nearby subway depot, police said.

WANTED: Zire King, 44, for questioning regarding the shooting/homicide of a 41-yr-old woman at 1010 Elton St, Brooklyn. Call #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/CmgNSKh6Wu — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 3, 2017

It was originally believed that she was attacked by three men. But Boyce said investigators found video showing the street where Dicks was killed and said it didn’t jive with what King claimed was a couple of cars and suspects who shot her and sped off, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

“There was no three males running in the street with hoods up, there was none of that,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Wednesday.

King told police he dropped her off after work and then got out of his car and went to the store.

“We did a search warrant on that car and we found a .40 caliber handgun in the trunk of the car. We believe that to be the murder weapon,” Boyce said. “We also found that he picked up her bag with the phone in it and also put in the trunk.”

Boyce said he believes this to be a domestic dispute. He said the couple had been together for five years, had recently bought a home and had a child together.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.