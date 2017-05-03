Man Who Shot Another Man, Barricaded Himself Inside Brooklyn Apartment Dies, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who shot another man and barricaded himself inside a Brooklyn apartment is now dead, police say.
Police said the man shot the victim twice inside a third floor apartment on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim was taken to NYC Hospitals + Health Kings County and is expected to survive.
Police said the shooter then barricaded himself inside a fourth floor apartment in the same building.
About an hour later, police said the man had died, though it’s unclear how.
The relationship between the two men is not known.