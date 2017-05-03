Small Business Spotlight: Nomad Health’s Platform Helps Medical Professionals Find Part-Time Work

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York May 3, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Joe Connolly, Small Business Spotlight, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week in the Small Business Spotlight, we shine the light on Alexi Nazem, CEO and co-founder of Nomad Health.

Nazem tells Joe Connolly that he and his coworkers started the company based on a real world need they experienced firsthand.

By removing the broker, or the middle man, they created an online marketplace where medical professionals can find part-time, temporary work for themselves.

Nazem says the site attracts young doctors seeking additional opportunities, as well as older doctors who are looking to scale back yet stay in the game.

