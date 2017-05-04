5/4 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

May 4, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Sun will mix with more clouds this afternoon, but it will remain dry. Highs will be similar to those of yesterday (just a couple degrees cooler).

nu tu tri state travel 12 5/4 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will become cloudy tonight with perhaps a shower here and there through the mid overnight hours. But it’s not until those last couple hours leading up to dawn that we’ll see rain start to overspread the area. As for temps, they’ll fall into the low 50’s by daybreak.

Rain will fill in for the morning rush tomorrow with periods of heavy rain and even a thunderstorm through the afternoon. Any pockets of heavy rain could lead to some street flooding, so do be mindful of that. Outside of the rain, it will be blustery and cool with highs around 60°.

nu tu future rainfall nam1 5/4 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Saturday, expect some wrap-around showers with slightly milder highs in the low and mid 60’s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch