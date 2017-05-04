5/4 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sun will mix with more clouds this afternoon, but it will remain dry. Highs will be similar to those of yesterday (just a couple degrees cooler).
It will become cloudy tonight with perhaps a shower here and there through the mid overnight hours. But it’s not until those last couple hours leading up to dawn that we’ll see rain start to overspread the area. As for temps, they’ll fall into the low 50’s by daybreak.
Rain will fill in for the morning rush tomorrow with periods of heavy rain and even a thunderstorm through the afternoon. Any pockets of heavy rain could lead to some street flooding, so do be mindful of that. Outside of the rain, it will be blustery and cool with highs around 60°.
As for Saturday, expect some wrap-around showers with slightly milder highs in the low and mid 60’s.