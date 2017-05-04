Man Flashed 13-Year-Old Girl Walking To School In Astoria, Police Say

May 4, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Astoria, Astoria Flasher, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Thursday for a man who flashed a 13-year-old girl in Astoria, Queens last month.

The girl was on her way to school at 7:40 a.m. Friday, April 7, when the man walked up to her in front of 29-22 36th Ave. and engaged her in conversation, police said.

The man than dropped his pants and showed his penis, police said.

The man then ran off and the girl told a school official, police said. The man did not touch the girl.

The suspect was described as a white male between 30 and 35 years old, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, black shoes and a black hat.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch