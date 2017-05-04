Man Flashed 13-Year-Old Girl Walking To School In Astoria, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Thursday for a man who flashed a 13-year-old girl in Astoria, Queens last month.
The girl was on her way to school at 7:40 a.m. Friday, April 7, when the man walked up to her in front of 29-22 36th Ave. and engaged her in conversation, police said.
The man than dropped his pants and showed his penis, police said.
The man then ran off and the girl told a school official, police said. The man did not touch the girl.
The suspect was described as a white male between 30 and 35 years old, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, black shoes and a black hat.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.