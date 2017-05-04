Bedminster Township, N.J. Prepares For President Trump’s Visit

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump landed for his first visit back to New York City since taking office Thursday – but he will not be staying the night.

Across the Hudson River in New Jersey, one small Somerset County town is preparing for his stay in the suburbs.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, Bedminster Township lies in New Jersey horse country, amid rolling hills of green and thick forest. The lush scenery is a curtain blocking the street views of the Trump National Golf Club.

“People come out here to see the country and enjoy their time out of the city,” said Bill Combs of Bedminster.

Trump is expected to spend the weekend, and much of the summer, at his 500-acre golf club off Lamington Road.

“He has a big country club out here, so he’s going to be visiting. We’re are going to have to put up with it,” said Karen Newhouse of Far Hills.

“I think it’s great. I mean, obviously, this is a good vacation spot for him. It’s right around the corner. It’s close to the city, plus it’s nice and out in the country,” said Ron Helmers of Bedminster. “So I think it gives him a little bit of break from the media and the public and everything like that.”

Many people who spoke to CBS2’s Baker said they are mostly concerned about traffic created by Trump’s entourage and a weekend fundraiser.

“Traffic is bad. I know that,,” said Amy Wolffe of Bedminster. “Coming off the highway, it will take longer than most, and along the road where his club is, there’s always signs that say, ‘Don’t stop, don’t park,’ because I’m sure there’s tourists that want to look.”

Local business owners like Steve Desiderio said they are thriving thanks to Trump visits. Baker is told Desiderio’s Bedminster pizza is a hot spot for Trump’s security detail.

“It’s a tiny place, but they take over this little pizza place, and our little town is all of a sudden popular,” Wolffe said.

With just 16 officers on the Bedminster police force, the township is asking the federal government to be reimbursed for the cost of securing local roads and surroundings.

The township estimates that it will cost $302,000 to cover seven Trump family visits each year.