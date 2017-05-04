Bomb Threats Force Evacuations At Bergen County Courthouse, College Campuses

May 4, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Bergen County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several buildings in Bergen County were evacuated following several bomb threats Thursday morning.

The first threats prompted the evacuation of the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack.

Photos and video on social media showed police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances outside the courthouse.

The scene has since been cleared.

Threats were also made at Bergen County Community College campuses in Lyndhurst and Paramus.

Classes have been canceled until 2 p.m. so officers can scale the premises.

There was no credible threat, the school said.

The threats are under investigation.

