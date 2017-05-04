Boomer & Carton: Everyone Is A Winner, Especially The NFL

May 4, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

On Thursday morning, hours after both the Mets and Yankees put one in the win column, Boomer and Craig had plenty of good vibrations to spread around the studio.

The Amazins’ exploded for 16 runs on Wednesday night, while Aaron Judge continued to astound for the first-place Bombers.

Meanwhile, the NFL continues to find ways to generate all sorts of revenue. This time, it has partnered with Verizon in conjunction with the Jaguars-Ravens game in London on Sept. 24.

Have a listen.

