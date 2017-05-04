Boomer & Carton: Jerry Talks A Big Night On The Diamond

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco is a winner and his update effort Thursday morning reflected as much.
The “maven” had baseball on his mind as he looked back on big Wednesday night wins by both the Mets and Yankees.
The Amazins’ received five RBIs from Jose Reyes in a 16-5 victory in Atlanta, while the Bombers rallied from an early four-run deficit to take the rubber game of their series with visiting Toronto, 8-6.
And, oh yeah, that guy Aaron Judge once again had quite a game.
Later, Jerry recapped the night in the NBA and NHL playoffs.
Have a listen.