Search On For Men Who Installed Skimming Device On Brighton Beach Bank ATM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were on the hunt Thursday for two suspects who placed a skimming device on an ATM in a Brighton Beach, Brooklyn bank.
Around noon on Monday, April 3, the suspects were captured in surveillance photos installing the skimmer device on the ATM in the Valley National Bank at 207 Brighton Beach Ave., police said.
The suspects were both described as white males between 25 and 35 years old. One was last seen wearing a black coat and dark sunglasses, the other a blue sweat shirt.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.