President Trump Meeting Pope Francis At The Vatican This Month

May 4, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Pope Francis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pope Francis will meet with President Donald Trump at the Vatican later this month.

The meeting will take place on May 24 at the Papal Palace, the Vatican Press Office announced Thursday.

The news comes as Trump signs an executive order protecting religious freedom.

The order scales back an Obama administration mandate that requires religious organizations to provide contraception services in employee’s health plans.

The order also relaxes IRS rules that prohibit tax-exempt churches and organizations from engaging in politics and supporting candidates.

