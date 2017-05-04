CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
LIVE NOW: President Donald Trump Speaks At Intrepid Museum | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Woman Robbed, Beaten, Molested In Harlem, Police Say

May 4, 2017 9:10 PM
Filed Under: 145th Street, Harlem, Harlem robbery, St. Nicholas Avenue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching for a suspect Thursday after a woman was robbed, beaten and molested in Harlem.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, April 24, the 35-year-old victim was near 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue when the suspect came up from behind, simulated a gun, and took her handbag, police said.

The man then hit the woman multiple times in her face, pulled down her pants, and touched her crotch, police said.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem for her injuries, and the suspect ran off, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male about 20 years old with a dark complexion, who was last seen wearing a green sweat suit, a black hat and white sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

