WFAN Kentucky Derby And Oaks Podcast: Breaking Down The Big Races

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The first Saturday in May is Kentucky Derby Day! In this special podcast, WFAN’s Brian Monzo and Marc Malusis and Daily Racing Form’s Kenny Peck break down the field of 20 for the Run for the Roses.
They are joined by guests DRF’s Dave Grening and TVG’s Darin Zoccali and Candice Hare, as every angle is provided for the race. There are also picks and analysis for the Kentucky Oaks and select Stakes races from Churchill Downs. Selections are made, and cash will be won.
Peck’s Derby Picks:
J Boys Echo
Gormley
Classic Empire
State of Honor
Malusis’s Derby Picks:
Irish War Cry
Classic Empire
McCracken
Practical Joke
Monzo’s Derby Picks:
Classic Empire
Gunnevera
Practical Joke
Battle of Midway