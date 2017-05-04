WFAN Kentucky Derby And Oaks Podcast: Breaking Down The Big Races

CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
May 4, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Kentucky Derby

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The first Saturday in May is Kentucky Derby Day! In this special podcast, WFAN’s Brian Monzo and Marc Malusis and Daily Racing Form’s Kenny Peck break down the field of 20 for the Run for the Roses.

They are  joined by guests DRF’s Dave Grening and TVG’s Darin Zoccali and Candice Hare, as every angle is provided for the race. There are also picks and analysis for the Kentucky Oaks and select Stakes races from Churchill Downs. Selections are made, and cash will be won.

Peck’s Derby Picks:
J Boys Echo
Gormley
Classic Empire
State of Honor

Malusis’s Derby Picks:
Irish War Cry
Classic Empire
McCracken
Practical Joke

Monzo’s Derby Picks:
Classic Empire
Gunnevera
Practical Joke
Battle of Midway




				

			


					


		
