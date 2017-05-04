Officials Continue Fight Against Illegal Dumping On Long Island With New Lawsuit

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Illegal and potentially toxic trash has been piling up around Long Island, but a new strategy could put an end to the problem.

A new lawsuit filed on Thursday, seeks to combat illegal dumping. The hope is that it will help with a pervasive problem around Long Island.

Dirt piled high at a vacant residential lot in Holtsville appeared to be sand and pebbles, but a closer look revealed bricks, asphalt, and metal.

There’s now a stop work order, and an investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

“It’s sick. I saw kids playing on the piles too back there,” one resident said.

The discovery came after an email made the rounds to media and officials prompting the Islip Town Fire Marshall to inspect the mounds at a second site — a commercial hauler in Bay shore.

The whistle blower alleged widespread mixing of concrete, wires, and asphalt being sold as clean dirt — new allegations as an earlier dumping scandal wrapped up.

“We need a cradle to grave system here for construction and demolition debris. We need to make sure it’s tracked and we know where every cubic yard is going,” Suffolk County Legislator, Kara Hahn said.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a lawsuit against three dozen haulers he claims were tracked by his office to the park dumping.

“We have identified people at every stage of the chain and under the federal superfund law and New York’s nuisance law. They are all liable for these damages,” he said.

Neighbors were hopeful that lawsuit proceeds will go as promised to rebuild the park which has been closed for three years.

“We got ya. We are coming after you, and you are going to pay,” Nelsena Day said.

Suffolk’s County Executive said the new alleged sites are under investigation.

“We are not going to tolerate it. We are not going to allow greedy people to make a buck on back of our homeowners,” County Executive, Steve Bellone said.

Officials said the best protection against illegal dumping is the eyes and ears of the public — whistle blowers.

Suffolk County is creating a hotline, the state DEC already has one for the public to report polluters.

The Islip Town Fire Marshal told CBS2 that it found no evidence of dumping hazardous materials at the Bay Shore site. They are contacting the state DEC for further review.