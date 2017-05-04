Mets Rained Out In Atlanta With 3-1 Lead Over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets’ game at the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night has been postponed by rain.

The final game of the four-game series was called following a delay of 1 hour, 59 minutes with two outs in the top of the fourth. The Mets led 3-1, thanks to a two-run homer by Jay Bruce.

No makeup date was immediately announced

It is the second time this season rain has postponed a game between the NL East rivals. Atlanta’s scheduled game at New York on April 25 was rained out and rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sept. 25 at 4:10 p.m.

Asdrubal Cabrera walked to start the fourth. Bruce followed with a drive to the “Chop House” restaurant in right field. A fan standing in front of the restaurant caught the homer with his right hand while holding a drink with his left hand.

Bruce had a two-homer game that included a grand slam in the Braves’ 9-7 win on Tuesday night.

Rain forced the postponement two outs after Bruce’s homer.

Afternoon rain forced both teams to cancel regular batting practice as a tarp covered the infield. The tarp was removed about 90 minutes before the scheduled start of the game. Another wave of rain hit SunTrust Park in the third inning. The rain grew more intense in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Manager Terry Collins said he was concerned that C Travis d’Arnaud was “still pretty sore” two days after he left Tuesday night’s game with a sore right wrist. Collins said d’Arnaud has some swelling in the wrist and was expected to see a doctor Thursday night.

Braves: RHP Daniel Winkler (right elbow fracture) was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day DL to open a roster spot for LHP Sam Freeman, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

ROSTER MOVE

With Freeman’s call-up, right-hander Matt Wisler was optioned to Gwinnett. Freeman, 29, had a 0.87 ERA in 10 1/3 innings at Gwinnett.

“The reports every night have been really good,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, who added Freeman can be effective against right-handers and left-handers.

Freeman has appeared in 142 games in the majors over five seasons with St. Louis, Texas and Milwaukee.

Wisler allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings in Wednesday night’s 16-5 loss to the Mets, leaving his ERA at 12.60. He was 7-13 with a 5.00 ERA in 27 games, including 26 starts, in 2016.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Rafael Montero (0-2, 9.45 ERA) will take injured RHP Noah Syndergaard’s spot in the rotation for Friday night’s opener of a home series against Miami.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-3, 2.81 ERA) will try again for his first win when the Braves open a weekend series against St. Louis. Foltynewicz won his only previous start against the Cardinals, allowing one run in six innings on Aug. 7, 2016.

