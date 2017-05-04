‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC 211, ‘Hurricane’ Burgos, ‘No Love’ Garbrandt

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s episode of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman offer an early preview of UFC 211, an event that could potentially have the biggest card of the year.

Bronx native and Tiger Schulmann product Shane Burgos stopped by the studio to discuss his untarnished record. Pete and Ike also spent a few minutes with fired-up bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

Rewinding to UFC 210 in Buffalo, “Hurricane” Burgos stayed true to his name and unleashed a beautiful combination to finish Charles Rosa, claiming “Fight of the Night” honors and a $50,000 bonus.

Burgos spoke about his development, how his confidence is often mistaken for cockiness, and what’s next for the young, promising New Yorker.

Garbrandt is on one of the hottest winning streaks in MMA. “No Love,” as he is affectionately known, started 2016 as another unranked, tatted-up bantamweight, but ended the year with 13 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist.

Garbrandt was extremely candid with the guys, discussing his life since defeating Dominick Cruz, how genuine his hatred is for former teammate TJ Dillashaw ahead of their July fight, and who else is on his hit list.

Wrapping up this week’s podcast, the entire crew gave initial takes on “The Ultimate Fighter Season 25: Redemption,” and offered thoughts on the impending return of Chuck “Iceman” Liddell at the ripe age of 47!

