Paterson Firefighter Faces Murder, Other Charges In Fatal Shooting

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A firefighter in New Jersey has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.
Kaheem Hunt, a 30-year-old firefighter with the city of Paterson, faces murder and other charges in the death of 39-year-old Juan Martinez.
Martinez was shot at Madison and Essex streets Monday afternoon. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.
“We know there was an altercation and it was outside on the street,” Paterson Police Captain Richard Reyes told 1010 WINS. “I don’t want to get too much into the details of it only because this investigation is still ongoing.”
Hunt is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.