Heavy Security As Protests Planned For Trump’s Return To NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Large crowds, gridlock and multiple protests are expected Thursday as President Donald Trump returns to New York City for the fist time since taking office.

A show of force is already a fixture at Trump Tower, where the Secret Service and heavily armed NYPD officers use barricades, checkpoints and street closings to secure the skyscraper where the president has a penthouse apartment.

“This is something we do very well,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said. “We’re prepared.”

After landing at John F. Kennedy Airport at around 3 p.m., the president will meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Peninsula Hotel, just a block away from Trump Tower, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“The U.S. alliance is the absolute bedrock of Australia’s security and we have a lot of big issues to discuss,” Turnbull said.

North Korea’s aggressive testing of ballistic missiles, security and economic issues are expected to be on the agenda for the leaders’ talks, as well as an agreement Turnbull struck with then-President Barack Obama to take up to 1,250 mostly Muslim refugees off of Australia’s hands and resettle them in the United States.

The agreement was a source of friction when Trump and Turnbull spoke by telephone shortly after Trump took office. The conversation made headlines around the world and Trump later tweeted about the “dumb deal.”

But Vice President Mike Pence assured Turnbull during a visit to Australia last month that the Trump administration will reluctantly honor the agreement.

“President Trump has made it clear that we’ll honor the agreement — that doesn’t mean we admire the agreement,” Pence said when he appeared with Turnbull in Sydney.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump was looking forward to the meeting and “showcasing the enduring bonds, deep friendship and close alliance the United States has with Australia.”

The bonds of friendship between the U.S. and Australia were reinforced during the Battle of the Coral Sea, when both countries’ warships and fighter planes battled the Japanese from May 4-8, 1942, forcing the Japanese navy to retreat for the first time in World War II.

Gates now line the sidewalk around the the USS Intrepid, where Trump will speak at an event Thursday evening commemorating the 75th anniversary of that battle. The event is hosted by the American Australian Association.

The president will then travel to his country home at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, New Jersey, now teeming with Secret Service.

Trump hasn’t set foot in the city since leaving on Jan. 19 to head to Washington to be inaugurated into office the following day.

But with a vote on a revised healthcare bill scheduled for Thursday and Trump’s first return to New York as a sitting president, protests are planned near the USS Intrepid and Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

“Handling large crowds is something the NYPD does very well and we don’t anticipate any issues,” said O’Neill. “We have to be fluid, flexible.”

During the campaign, Trump would fly thousands of miles back to New York City to sleep in his own bed, leaving the impression that he would make frequent trips home after he became president.

But Trump said in an interview last week that he so far has avoided returning to the city of his birth because the trips are expensive for the government and would inconvenience New Yorkers.

“I hate to see the New Yorkers with streets closed,” Trump told Fox News. He has received some criticism for spending about half of his weekends as president at his waterfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump’s wife, Melania, and son Barron, live at the Tower most of the time while the 11-year-old finishes the school year.

