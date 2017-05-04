62-Year-Old Man Beaten, Robbed At Queens Laundromat

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two suspects who were caught on video beating and robbing a 62-year-old man at a Queens laundromat.
The victim was attacked as he was leaving Laundryland on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Video shows the victim stepping out of the laundromat with bags in his hands when the suspects pounce on him, drag him to the ground and punch him in the face.
They made off with his wristwatch and about $500 in cash.
The victim suffered a black eye during the attack.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
All calls are strictly confidential.