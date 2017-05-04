‘He Is A Threat To Our Values:’ Throngs Of Protesters Greet Trump Outside Intrepid

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Well over a thousand protesters were kept across the street from the Intrepid in barricades as throngs of police stood by to keep order on Thursday evening.

They were there to greet President Donald Trump as he headed to a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at an event at the USS Intrepid.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, ceremony attendees walking by in black tie attire were greeted with chants.

Among the protestors was Pam Compost-Palma, the daughter of a first generation immigrants and Iraq war veteran.

“The man in our White House does not know service. He does not serve us. He is a threat to our values, our freedom, and our community,” she said.

The group represented many causes, but they were united in one message — President Trump may be from New York, but he doesn’t represent its values.

“New York City is the epitome of what is good about this world, people of all faiths, all ethnicities, all races, genders, sexual orientations living in one place with no space or place for hate,” Public Advocate Letitia James said.

Thursday marked the president’s first trip back to the city since taking office in January.

As 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman reported, marchers tried to get close to the Intrepid, although stopped a block short, it did not seem to dampen their spirit that the president’s schedule had been pushed back.

“The resistance is here, if you do not hear our voice, you will hear our vote,” one protestor shouted.

The protests came on the same day that House Republicans successfully passed a revised health care bill.

Sanitation trucks were lined up outside of Trump Towers, but the president decided to pass on visiting his residence.