List Of Street Closures For President Trump’s NYC Visit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers can expect plenty of gridlock and street closures Thursday when President Donald Trump arrives in the city on his first visit to the Big Apple since taking office.
Street closures will begin at about 2 p.m. around the Wall Street heliport and the FDR Drive.
Then around 3 p.m., streets will begin to close around the Peninsula Hotel, where the president will be meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Closures are expected between 54th and 56th streets as well as 6th and Madison avenues.
Then around 5 p.m., major closures are expected near the USS Intrepid Museum, where Trump is speaking at an event. The West Side Highway could be completely shut down in both directions between 34th and 57th streets during the evening rush.
All times are approximate and are subject to change.
