50 Stories: WCBS Meteorologist Todd Glickman

May 5, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: 50 Stories, Todd Glickman, Wayne Cabot, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week in his 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot is joined by WCBS meteorologist Todd Glickman.

Wayne describes Todd as three things: The longest tenured person at WCBS, aside from longtime reporter Rich Lamb. The smartest person at the station (although he’s too modest to admit it), and the biggest geek at the station (meant in the most affectionate way possible).

Todd says what he finds really cool about the weather is that you never know exactly what it’s going to do.

