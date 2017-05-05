Bella And Max Are Most Popular Dog Names In New York City (Again)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rover is over.
For the second year in a row, Bella and Max are topping the list of the most popular dog names in New York City, according to the city’s Department of Health.
Some 1,358 Bellas were registered in 2016. Nipping at their heels were 1,268 Maxes, followed by 868 Charlies and 652 Cocos.
|Most Popular Dog Names, 2016
|Rank
|Male
|Count
|Female
|Count
|1
|MAX
|1268
|BELLA
|1358
|2
|CHARLIE
|868
|LOLA
|872
|3
|ROCKY
|867
|LUCY
|763
|4
|BUDDY
|741
|DAISY
|694
|5
|LUCKY
|625
|COCO
|652
|6
|TEDDY
|559
|PRINCESS
|605
|7
|TOBY
|523
|LUNA
|560
|8
|JACK
|488
|CHLOE
|548
|9
|MILO
|443
|MOLLY
|516
|10
|OLIVER
|428
|SOPHIE
|416
Dogs Named for Other Animals (aka Dogs with an Identity Crisis)
|Rank
|Name
|Count
|1
|BEAR
|308
|2
|TIGER
|104
|3
|MOOSE
|75
|4
|PANDA
|63
|5
|MONKEY
|35
|6
|RAVEN
|29
|7
|GOOSE
|27
|Dogs Named for Fruits/Vegetables/Spices/Herbs
|Rank
|Name
|Count
|1
|GINGER
|348
|2
|PEPPER
|270
|3
|OLIVE
|174
|4
|CINNAMON
|75
|5
|PEACHES
|68
|6
|KIWI
|47
|7
|BASIL
|41
|8
|SAGE
|37
|9
|CLEMENTINE
|36
|10
|COCONUT
|36
|Uniquely Popular Dog Names By Breed
|Breed
|Male
|Female
|MIXED BREED
|FRANKIE
|DAISY
|YORKSHIRE TERRIER
|BENJI
|PEBBLES
|SHIH TZU
|OREO
|GIGI
|CHIHUAHUA
|CHICO
|MINNIE
|MALTESE
|SNOWBALL
|SNOWBALL
|LABRADOR RETRIEVER
|BUDDY
|COCOA
|AMERICAN PIT BULL TERRIER
|BLUE
|DIAMOND
|HAVANESE
|LITTLE
|SOFIA
|PUG
|FRANKIE
|WINNIE
|POMERANIAN
|HARLEY
|FOXY
|BEAGLE
|SNOOPY
|MISTY
|COCKER SPANIEL
|SPANKIE
|ISABELLA
|GOLDEN RETRIEVER
|BAILEY
|GOLDIE
|GERMAN SHEPHERD
|HARLEY
|HEIDI
|TOY POODLE
|BLUE
|PIPPA
|FRENCH BULLDOG
|OLIVIA
|HENRY
|SIBERIAN HUSKY
|STORM
|SNOW
|ENGLISH BULLDOG
|WINSTON
|BETTY
Check out this map of unique dog names by neighborhood:
There are 86,031 licensed dogs in New York City. State law requires all dogs be licensed. You can get a license by clicking here. You can find out where to get your dog a free rabies vaccination by clicking here.