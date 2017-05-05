Bella And Max Are Most Popular Dog Names In New York City (Again)

May 5, 2017 10:19 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rover is over.

For the second year in a row, Bella and Max are topping the list of the most popular dog names in New York City, according to the city’s Department of Health.

Some 1,358 Bellas were registered in 2016. Nipping at their heels were 1,268 Maxes, followed by 868 Charlies and 652 Cocos.

Most Popular Dog Names, 2016
Rank Male Count Female Count
1 MAX 1268 BELLA 1358
2 CHARLIE 868 LOLA 872
3 ROCKY 867 LUCY 763
4 BUDDY 741 DAISY 694
5 LUCKY 625 COCO 652
6 TEDDY 559 PRINCESS 605
7 TOBY 523 LUNA 560
8 JACK 488 CHLOE 548
9 MILO 443 MOLLY 516
10 OLIVER 428 SOPHIE 416

Dogs Named for Other Animals (aka Dogs with an Identity Crisis)

Rank Name Count
1 BEAR 308
2 TIGER 104
3 MOOSE 75
4 PANDA 63
5 MONKEY 35
6 RAVEN 29
7 GOOSE 27

 

Dogs Named for Fruits/Vegetables/Spices/Herbs
Rank Name Count
1 GINGER 348
2 PEPPER 270
3 OLIVE 174
4 CINNAMON 75
5 PEACHES 68
6 KIWI 47
7 BASIL 41
8 SAGE 37
9 CLEMENTINE 36
10 COCONUT 36

 

 Uniquely Popular Dog Names By Breed
Breed Male Female
MIXED BREED FRANKIE DAISY
YORKSHIRE TERRIER BENJI PEBBLES
SHIH TZU OREO GIGI
CHIHUAHUA CHICO MINNIE
MALTESE SNOWBALL SNOWBALL
LABRADOR RETRIEVER BUDDY COCOA
AMERICAN PIT BULL TERRIER BLUE DIAMOND
HAVANESE LITTLE SOFIA
PUG FRANKIE WINNIE
POMERANIAN HARLEY FOXY
BEAGLE SNOOPY MISTY
COCKER SPANIEL SPANKIE ISABELLA
GOLDEN RETRIEVER BAILEY GOLDIE
GERMAN SHEPHERD HARLEY HEIDI
TOY POODLE BLUE PIPPA
FRENCH BULLDOG OLIVIA HENRY
SIBERIAN HUSKY STORM SNOW
ENGLISH BULLDOG WINSTON BETTY

 

Check out this map of unique dog names by neighborhood:

There are 86,031 licensed dogs in New York City. State law requires all dogs be licensed. You can get a license by clicking here. You can find out where to get your dog a free rabies vaccination by clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch