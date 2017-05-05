CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In New York

May 5, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: best of, Eat.See.Play, Play, Tabitha Shiflett

By Tabitha Shiflett

If you’re celebrating Cinco De Mayo, then it’s important to know that May 5 is not Mexico’s Independence Day; Cinco De Mayo marks the Mexican Army’s victory in 1862 over the French at the Battle of Puebla. Now that we’ve made that clear, eat, drink, and be merry with tacos, margaritas, and tequila shots at these New York venues.

empirecruise Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In New York

(credit: Empire Cruises)

Cinco De Mayo Booze Cruise By Empire Cruises
2430 FDR Drive
New York, NY 10010
(212) 686-9200
www.empirecruises.com
Date: May 5, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo aboard a two-hour booze cruise. Enjoy a top-shelf open bar, dance to top hits mixed by a live DJ, and bask in the beautiful New York skyline as you cruise your way to the Statue of Liberty. The cruise will begin boarding at 8 p.m. at the Skyport Marina and depart at 8:30 p.m. Private parking is also available for $40 for the day.

The Paper Box
17 Meadow St. Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 383-3815
www.thepaperbox.nyc
Date: May 5, 2017

Get a little crazy this Cinco De Mayo at The Paper Box, an independently owned music and arts complex located in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. On May 5, The Paper Box is hosting “Darkest Cinco De Mayo,” an event that will include a mariachi band, free shots (for those who arrive early enough), a mechanical bull, $7 beer and shot specials, mixed drinks, a gigantic piñata, and a red room filled with piñatas and bats ready-to-go. Dress code: Mexican sombreros, sugar skulls, and mustaches.

cincodemayopubcrawl Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In New York

(credit: PubCrawls.com)

Sixth Annual Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl New York City
Various venues
New York, NY 10003
(888) 998-6609
www.pubcrawls.com
Date: May 5, 2017 at 4 p.m.

Grab your favorite amigos and be prepared to enjoy some of the most classic Mexican drinks, including Sangrias, Gioabardente’s, Margaritas, and Tequila shots, meet new friends, and check out some of the top bars in the East Village during New York’s Sixth Annual Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl. Be sure to visit the registration venue to receive your official Cinco De Mayo wristband and full pub crawl map. The event will begin on May 5 at 4 p.m. and end May 6 at 3 a.m.

The Bitter End
147 Bleecker St.
New York, NY 10012
(212) 239-7054
www.thebitterend.com
Date: May 5, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Music Makers NY is presenting a night of jazz and rock at The Bitter End (located between Thompson and LaGuardia) on Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m. General admission is just $10 per person, or $15 online. Children and young adults are also welcome if accompanied by an adult.

