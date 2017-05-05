Boomer & Carton: A Chat With Borgata President Tom Ballance

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Borgata president Tom Ballance joined Boomer and Craig on Friday to discuss all the new and exciting additions coming to the hotel and casino, as well as some big comedians that are booked to perform.
Craig also let Ballance know that he’s been using the venue to practice his 40-yard dash, and that he will be back at the Borgata again shortly. The three men also talked about the chance of a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight coming to the Atlantic City facility.
Have a listen.