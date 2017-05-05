Boomer & Carton: Light Night Matters Little To Jerry

May 5, 2017 6:02 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

With the Yankees off, the Mets rained out, and the Rangers the only winter season local team good enough to make the playoffs, Thursday night was really light on action.

But that didn’t stop Jerry Recco from updating with purpose on Friday morning.

The “maven” started things off by talking about the Rangers’ Game 4 win over the Senators, which evened their second-round series. He later bounced around the NBA playoffs.

Craig got into the act as well, imploring the city and all points beyond to be thankful for the Yankees, because they’re becoming must-see TV.

Have a listen.

