Boomer & Carton: Live From The Borgata, Boom’s In A Good Mood, Mets Get Washed Out

The show hit the road Friday as the broadcast was done live at the Borgata. And once there, Boomer was as pleased as could be.
Why? Because his Rangers evened up their second-round playoff series with the Senators on Thursday night, getting key performances from some unlikely sources.
Later, Craig discussed his displeasure with the Mets being rained out with a lead against the Braves. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, but Craig feels like something is missing this year.
Finally, a lot was made of how Craig spent his time during the Rangers game and the items he brought with him to the set Friday morning.