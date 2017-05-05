Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: May 5, 2017

During Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Boomer provided some insight into how dinner went Thursday night with the staff, and why “The” Eddie Scozzare has a new nickname.
The show was broadcasted live from The Borgata in Atlantic City, just hours after the Rangers evened their playoff series against the Senators with a win in Game 4. The guys had plenty to say on that and also got into the NBA playoffs, as some drama has engulfed the Eastern Conference.
Craig later talked about the Mets’ bad luck, as they were rained out with a lead Thursday night in Atlanta.
Boomer and Craig also discussed a part of American history.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
