Police: Teen Wanted For Questioning In Bronx Playground Shooting That Left 12-Year-Old Boy Hurt

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released a picture of a teen who they say they want to question in connection with a shooting at a Bronx playground that left a 12-year-old boy hurt.

It happened just after 5 p.m. last Friday as 12-year-old Isaiah Osbourne was playing basketball with friends inside the Story Playground Park on Thieriot Avenue.

“We start hearing gunshots,” he said. “I thought it was coming from the back of the school, then I start running but I didn’t know I got hit. I felt something come in to my body and my pants were wet.”

Police say the middle schooler was an innocent and unintended target. Now, investigators want to question 18-year-old Nicholas Joseph in connection with shooting.

He is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 180 pounds and lives near the park where Isiah was shot, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Isaiah’s mom knows her son was very lucky to have survived, but is still reeling from that day.

“I got a call saying my son got shot,” Tricia Croal said.

Now she is asking for a community effort in keeping the parks and streets safe.

“Pretend you’re in my situation,” she said. “We want the other kids to play in the community next year, the other years to come.”

“We don’t want no violence,” Isaiah added. “Have fun and just go home.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.