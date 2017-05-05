CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Who Ya Gonna Call? Andrew Cuomo Says Governor’s Mansion Sounds Spooky At Night

May 5, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Governor's Mansion

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP)New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t afraid of ghosts, but he says spooky sounds keep him awake when he stays at the official governor’s mansion in Albany.

Cuomo told a Long Island crowd on Thursday that during legislative sessions he spends evenings awake and unsettled by unexplained bumps in the night.

It’s not the first time Cuomo has mentioned apparitions in the reputedly haunted mansion near the Capitol. In an April speech in Harlem, Cuomo said he isn’t frightened, “as a big, tough guy,” but uses eerie, sleepless nights to read about past governors.

Former Gov. David Paterson told the New York Post that personal experience and staff testimony convinced him the 161-year-old mansion is haunted.

Patterson said the ghost is friendly “like Casper.”

Cuomo spends most nights at his family home in Westchester.

