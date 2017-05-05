‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Hits Theaters, Could Eclipse Billion-Dollar Mark

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Summer’s coming, and that means so are the big movie blockbusters.

This weekend, Marvel brings us a sequel to one of its biggest superhero films, as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” soars into theaters.

Star Chris Pratt says it features “better performances, funnier, faster. It’s everything you love about the first movie, but juiced up to a thousand.”

“‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is about these space misfits who all come together,” explained Erik Davis, managing editor of Fandago.com. “The first one is about them becoming a family. This one is about them being a family.

“One of the great things about this film is its ensemble cast with Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldano,” Davis told CBS2’s Jill Nicolini. “Bradey Cooper plays Rocket Racoon.

“They’re bringing these veteran actors back,” Davis continued. “Sylvester Stallone has a small role in it, and also Kurt Russell, who plays Star-Lord Chris Pratt’s long-lost father.”

Said Russell: “You’re coming in, and your challenge is to try to make it better the second time around.”

“You’re coming in, and your challenge is to try to make it better the second time around,” Russell said.

“It’s kind of a cross between ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ in space,” Stallone said.

And of course, Vin Diesel is back as the voice the sweet but deadly Baby Groot.

Davis said the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” was a major surprise, grossing $94 million domestically in its opening weekend. It went on to gross nearly $1 billion.

“I think ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ is going to be among the top three highest-grossing films of the summer,” Davis said. “Other movies to contend with (are) ‘Transformers: The Last Knight,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,’ and other superheroes. ‘Spider-Man is back with ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ and Wonder Woman finally gets her own film as well.”

Experts are predicting “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” will gross about $150 million this weekend, beating out the current box office winner “The Fate of the Furious,” which has held steady for the last three weekends.

Another superhero movie, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ broke the billion-dollar mark at the box office in 2015. So far, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is already beating that movie in advance ticket sales, according to Fandango.com.