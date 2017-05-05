Search On For Suspect In Violent Robbery, Sex Assault Of Tourist In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for the man who police say was seen on surveillance video violently attacking and sexually assaulting a German tourist in Harlem.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday on West 146th Street.

The video shows the 31-year-old woman struggling with a man as police said he tried to take her purse. The man then repeatedly strikes her before sexually assaulting her as she falls to the ground, police said.

The suspect then fled.

The victim lost teeth in the attack. She was taken to the nearby hospital in stable condition.

Sources say investigators are looking into weather the brutal attack is connected to a similar incident that happened onn Monday, April 24 near 154th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

In that case, police said a 35-year-old woman was approached from behind by a man who simulated a gun being pointed at her.

The suspect then stole her purse and repeatedly punched her in the head before ripping at her pants and forcibly groping the victim, police said.

Both incidents are in the same general area and are within the same police precinct.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.