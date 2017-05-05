Ronald McDonald Returns! Statue Stolen From N.J. Fast-Food Restaurant Found

May 5, 2017 10:03 PM
CLINTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Ronald McDonald has returned to his rightful home in New Jersey.

A 250-pound fiberglass statue of the fast-food icon was stolen from the McDonald’s in Clinton last month.

The restaurant put out a statement Friday, saying the statue had been found and returned.

“We are so thrilled to have our Ronald back so our customers can continue to enjoy him for years to come,” the statement read in part.

The restaurant said residents posted photos of the statue on social media, along with the hashtag #FindRonald.

There was no word on how or where the figure was found.

The Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers had previously offered a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

