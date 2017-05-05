No One Hurt After Gunman Fires Into Bronx Crowd, Police Say

May 5, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said no one was hurt after after a man fired several shots into a crowd in the Bronx.

The man opened fire on Washington Avenue in the East Tremont section early last Saturday morning, police said. The man then fled.

Police said the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

