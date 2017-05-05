Transit Headaches Continue: Heavy Rain Shuts Down Commuter Entrances At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rain didn’t just cause problems for drivers – rail commuters were also facing delays on Friday night.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported, instead of flooding, it was water dripping down, slowing things for commuters who wanted to get home.

“Chaos, total chaos, you have to get down and get out, get out of New York,” Joseph Zorn said.

It’s not just concern over delays and cancellations. The pouring rain caused problems getting in and out of Penn Station. The main entrance at 34th Street and 7th Ave had to be partially shut down when rain came dripping onto the stairs and escalator.

The same thing happened at a second entrance as cleanup crews tried to keep up.

It wasn’t a pleasant sight for tourists.

“We just arrived today from Bermuda,” Carla Dorna O’Connor said, “When we left Bermuda it was nice and hot.”

Zaro’s Bakery at the station’s main entrance almost had to shut down when water came dripping onto their food, but lots of plastic helped keep things dry and running.

It’s not just the entrances to Penn Station where there’s been a problem with the rain. If you look up at the ceiling, rain is coming through. The water was slowly making the floor slippery, and clean up crews were very busy.

Governor Cuomo called the situation deplorable and said he is as frustrated as commuters are.

CBS2 has reached out to Amtrak which owns Penn Station, they said they closed the entrances out of an abundance of caution. Things had been cleared up by early Friday evening.