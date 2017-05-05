Retired NYPD Narcotics Detective Among Over Two Dozen People Arrested In Heroin Ring Bust

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A retired NYPD narcotics detective was one of the 26 people busted as part of a Bushwick-based heroin ring.
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says retired Detective Karan Young helped her boyfriend operate his heroin ring that netted about $170,000 every week by peddling the deadly drug to hundreds of addicts.
“This is unique, in that a former law enforcement person is now involved,” Singas said at a Friday press conference. “Frankly, it’s shocking to those of us in law enforcement.”
Young’s boyfriend, Leigh Jackson — also known as Big Chris — operated the business in Nassau County, Queens, and Brooklyn. His heroin was stamped “Taster’s Choice,” and authorities say he was responsible for several overdoses — at least one of which in Nassau County was fatal.
“These traffickers were on pace to pump more than one million doses into our streets in one year,” Singas said.
Twelve of the 14 indicted individuals have been arraigned, one is in custody awaiting arraignment and one has yet to be arrested. An additional 12 defendants were arrested as part of the investigation for a total of 26 defendants, according to the Singas’ office.