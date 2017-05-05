‘Pretty Little Liars’ Actor Ian Harding Talks About Books & Birding On ‘The Trend’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Actor Ian Harding tells 1010 WINS’ Rebecca Granet about playing Ezra Fitz in the hit television series “Pretty Little Liars” and his new book “Odd Birds” on this episode of “The Trend.”

He says writing a memoir “feels great” but was also a “very humbling experience.”

“I just wanted to do something different,” Harding says. “It was, I guess, halfway through Season 6 and I was feeling somewhat artistically and creatively stifled. That’s not like a slander against the show, it’s just you’ve been doing this thing for so long, I just want to try something else.”

The book weaves in talking about birding, something he says he’s always felt connected to.

“The hobby itself is sort of an analogy for life,” he says. “Whenever you go out and you are in a certain environment, you have to take it all in. You have to slow down and be present. And the same thing is true with acting.”

The book also talks about his family life.

Harding shares a bit about his father being a bestselling author and his mother battling lupus.

“I’ve learned a lot from her. I’ve learned a lot about treating yourself well, in spite of overwhelming odds against you,” he says.

He also says “Pretty Little Liars” was one of the first auditions he went on, and his agent told him to just learn and have fun.

Low and behold, he got the part and the show went on to become a huge success. But now, it’s coming to a close.

“That is sad for everybody, but everybody I think is sort of excited to bring the story to a finish,” he says.

Harding does share one hint about how it all ends, saying “A.D.” is someone viewers have seen before.

