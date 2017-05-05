Eye On The Weather: Forecast | PATH Back  With Delays | Share Photos, Vids1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Mets Place Travis D’Arnaud On DL With Bone Bruise In Wrist

May 5, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Travis d’Arnaud

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another day, another Met on the DL.

The Mets placed catcher Travis d’Arnaud on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a bruised bone in his right wrist. He left Tuesday’s game against the Braves early with the injury, which he initially suffered April 19 when his wrist struck an opponent’s bat while making a throw from behind the plate.

Manager Terry Collins told reporters there is no time frame for d’Arnaud’s return. The catcher will avoid baseball activities for a week to give the wrist time to heal, Collins said.

D’Arnaud is batting .203 this season with four homers and 16 RBIs.

Travis d'Arnaud

The Mets’ Travis d’Arnaud rounds the bases after hitting a go-ahead home run in the top of the 16th inning against the Marlins on April 13, 2017, in Miami. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Collins said he’s not yet sure how he’ll divide the workload between catchers Rene Rivera and Kevin Plawecki while d’Arnaud is out. The Mets filled d’Arnaud’s spot on the roster by recalling right-handed relief pitcher Rafael Montero from Triple-A Las Vegas.

D’Arnaud joins a growing Mets disabled list that also includes pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo, outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Brandon Nimmo and infielders Lucas Duda and David Wright.

