Bronx Man Arrested For Beating And Robbing Woman In Harlem, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly beating and robbing a woman in Harlem last month.
Around 4 a.m. Monday, April 24, the 35-year-old victim was near 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue when 28-year-old Jesse Hardy, of the Bronx, came up from behind her, simulated a gun, and took her handbag, police said.
Police say Hardy then struck the victim in her face with a closed fist before fleeing in an unknown direction.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem for her injuries. Police originally alleged the suspect groped the victim in her groin area, but have since clarified that no sexual assault was reported in the attack.
Hardy has been charged with robbery as the investigation continues.